If I have a corporate bond portfolio that has the following relative to the benchmark (this was given to me as interview question):
Given an initial portfolio with the following statistics (as of yesterday): short bucket (+29bps), the mid bucket (+15bps) and the long bucket (-8bps). Where + means overweight and - means underweight. And the overall portfolio Spread relative benchmark is 17bps
And the market/index as of yesterday are 5/10 credit curve (flattened), 5/30 credit curve (steepeened) and 10/30 credit curve (steepened).
How would I interpret this data in terms of the following question:
- Interprete the current portfolio and what is positioned for.
- What do you do if you expect growth to increase and spread to tightened
- What to do if you expect economy growth to decrease and spread widen
- What sector do you expect will outperform and underform given you economy expectations