If I have a corporate bond portfolio that has the following relative to the benchmark (this was given to me as interview question):

Given an initial portfolio with the following statistics (as of yesterday): short bucket (+29bps), the mid bucket (+15bps) and the long bucket (-8bps). Where + means overweight and - means underweight. And the overall portfolio Spread relative benchmark is 17bps

And the market/index as of yesterday are 5/10 credit curve (flattened), 5/30 credit curve (steepeened) and 10/30 credit curve (steepened).

How would I interpret this data in terms of the following question:

  1. Interprete the current portfolio and what is positioned for.
  2. What do you do if you expect growth to increase and spread to tightened
  3. What to do if you expect economy growth to decrease and spread widen
  4. What sector do you expect will outperform and underform given you economy expectations
