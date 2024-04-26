5

My sister and I will in the future each inherit a 50% share of our parents' house.

The house needs immediate significant repairs, amounting to tens of thousands of pounds.

I am prepared to pay the maintenance costs for my parents, but my sister will not pay anything towards those costs.

Is there a way to handle this fairly, so I can get back the value of my "investment" in the property?

Is something like "loaning" my parents the money a good idea, with an agreement that the estate pay me back that loan before the property is inherited?

There is no outstanding mortgage.

Is there a way to handle this fairly, so I can get back the value of my "investment" in the property?

What's "fair" is whatever you both can agree to. If she wants you to pay for the repairs and split the repaired estate 50/50, that's not "fair" but it is worth harming a relationship?

Is something like "loaning" my parents the money a good idea, with an agreement that the estate pay me back that loan before the property is inherited?

That would certainly ensure that you got your money back, but it is not clear how your sister would feel about this arrangement. If she is fine with it, that's not a bad way to approach it.

The cleanest way would just be to let your parents pay for the repairs, or to have them pay you back during their lifetime, then continue to split the estate 50/50.

  • My sister also wants this to be handled fairly tbh.
    – i-am-penguin
    yesterday
  • 2
    Great - than I think having either your parents or the estate pay you back is appropriate. Whether you want t put that in writing (i.e. in the will) depends on how much you trust your sister :)
    – D Stanley
    23 hours ago
  • 2
    Don't forget to consider the interest you forego by putting this money up now and not getting repaid until later.
    – Hart CO
    19 hours ago
  • @HartCO That would surely be less than the interest paid if the parents get a commercial loan.
    – gerrit
    8 hours ago
  • @i-am-penguin Keep in mind that what is "fair" depends a lot on interpretation. (e.g. to one person "if you invited me out to a celebratory dinner, you should pay" is "fair" but to someone else "fair" would be "we split the bill 50/50".) What you think is "fair" and what your sister thinks is "fair" is possibly quite different (both of which may be different again from what your parents think "fair" is). Making sure you're all on the same page with respect to what counts as "fair" (possibly by putting it in writing) would be a good idea.
    – R.M.
    32 mins ago
The easiest way would be giving a loan to the parents. Just make sure it is fine in such a way that the estate has to pay you back. If I was in place of the parents, I’d add generous interest to be paid after their demise, and mention the reasons in my will.

  • 1
    I'd be careful with paying interest after death according to a will. I don't know about the UK, but in some jurisdictions, this can be treated like an inheritance.
    – Marco
    8 hours ago
  • 1
    @Marco: There's a subtle difference between interest accruing and paying interest. If the parents don't pay out interest, basically the loan grows. And if the interest is reasonable, it's not a gift either way (parent<>child). After death, the loan plus accrued interest is a debt which should be paid off first before the inheritance is divided.
    – MSalters
    1 hour ago
You can treat it the same way as investing in a company and change the inheritance split.

Assume the house is presently worth £250,000 (you'll have to agree on a value or get a valuation done). You invest £20,000. The assumed value of the house becomes £270,000.

Of that £125,000 (the prior present value of your inheritance) and £20,000 repair investment are yours. That sums to £145,000. 145k/270k=53.7%, so your share of the inheritance should be increased to 53.7%.

With this system you gain a proportional share of any value appreciation in the future, as you would investing, and is more fair in that aspect.

The downside is that you'll have to have the will changed with the assistance of a solicitor (lawyer) and ideally in such a way to account for future repairs with the same system.

  • 3
    Is it really so simple that investing £20k in a house increases the value by £20k? That would depend on what buyers are willing to pay. Maybe OP considers it critical to repair the chimney, but buyers who were going to install a heat pump don't care.
    – gerrit
    8 hours ago

