My sister and I will in the future each inherit a 50% share of our parent's house.
The house needs immediate significant repairs, amounting to tens of thousands of pounds.
I am prepared to pay the maintenance costs for my parents, but my sister will not pay anything towards those costs.
Is there a way to handle this fairly, so I can get back the value of my "investment" in the property?
Is something like "loaning" my parents the money a good idea, with an agreement that the estate pay me back that loan before the property is inherited?
There is no outstanding mortgage.