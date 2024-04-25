My sister and I will in the future each inherit a 50% share of our parent's house.

The house needs immediate significant repairs, amounting to tens of thousands of pounds.

I am prepared to pay the maintenance costs for my parents, but my sister will not pay anything towards those costs.

Is there a way to handle this fairly, so I can get back the value of my "investment" in the property?

Is something like "loaning" my parents the money a good idea, with an agreement that the estate pay me back that loan before the property is inherited?

There is no outstanding mortgage.