The formula for EV is

EV = MC + debt - cash

It represents the cost to buy a firm right? Because you assume its debts and its cash will be yours.

So,

If MC = 100 billion, Debt= 0 Cash = 1000 billion

EV= 100B + 0 - 100B = 0

So according to this i can walk in with 0 dollars and buy a company with 100B in MC and 100B in cash... but i am sure i cannot. So what do i miss here?