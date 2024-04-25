0

Many web sites say that is it better for a charity if you donate money to it by check or bank transfer than by credit card - at least for larger donations - because the former methods have lower processing fees: see here, here, here, here, and this question on Money SE. Of course, there are some practical costs to dealing with checks for both the donor and the recipient (postage, deposit, etc.).

However, none of the sites that I found discuss in any detail the pros or cons of donating by debit card instead. According to here, here, and here, debit card transactions usually have much lower fees than credit card transactions.

Does that mean that a donation via debit card would be the best of both worlds, combining the low fees of a check with the convenience of a credit card transaction? Or, if the fees for a debit card transaction are still higher than for a check, does the debit card option at least strictly dominate the credit card option? It's odd to me that so many sites (including the other Money SE question) only consider the options of credit card and check/bank transfer, without even mentioning the debit card option.

Improve this question

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
0

If you donate by credit card, a fee is taken out of the transaction by the credit card company, so the charity gets less money. This is true if some online payment systems too, though some will let you add the fee to what you are paying so the charity gets the full intended amount.

I'm not sure what fees there are for the debit card/ATM networks.

But the charities like the idea of you making regularly scheduled payments, and it's easier to talk people into doing that when it can be buried in their monthly credit card payment. So they may encourage people to pay by card despite the additional cost. And handling checks does add a small amount of office work, which has its own costs vs. having the data entry happen automagically.

So there's what gives the most money to the charity vs. what is most convenient for the charity, and different organizations may have different opinions.

Since my charitable contributions are up around 10% of my income, I prefer to donate appreciated securities, which avoids some capital gains tax, leaving more to go to the charities. But not every charity is set up to accept non-cash donations, and it's a hassle doing it for smaller amounts. Combining that with the hassle of trying to list 30 separate charities on my tax form, and it became worthwhile for me to set up a Donor-Advised Fund. I can easily donate securities to that once or twice a year to fund it, then have it send EFTs (when possible) or checks to the charities on my preferred schedule.

Improve this answer

You must log in to answer this question.

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged .