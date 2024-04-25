Many web sites say that is it better for a charity if you donate money to it by check or bank transfer than by credit card - at least for larger donations - because the former methods have lower processing fees: see here, here, here, here, and this question on Money SE. Of course, there are some practical costs to dealing with checks for both the donor and the recipient (postage, deposit, etc.).

However, none of the sites that I found discuss in any detail the pros or cons of donating by debit card instead. According to here, here, and here, debit card transactions usually have much lower fees than credit card transactions.

Does that mean that a donation via debit card would be the best of both worlds, combining the low fees of a check with the convenience of a credit card transaction? Or, if the fees for a debit card transaction are still higher than for a check, does the debit card option at least strictly dominate the credit card option? It's odd to me that so many sites (including the other Money SE question) only consider the options of credit card and check/bank transfer, without even mentioning the debit card option.