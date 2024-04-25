I'm considering purchasing a Kaiser Permanente plan, either directly from Kaiser or through the state marketplace. The two plans appear identical, with slightly different names: "Silver HSA X" (direct plan) and "Silver HSA" (marketplace plan). Notably, the monthly premium for the direct plan is about $60 lower.

When I called Kaiser to ask about the price difference, they couldn't explain it and suggested contacting the marketplace instead. However, they stated that both plans offer the same coverage and are both ACA-compliant.

After comparing the Evidence of Coverage documents, I found only minor differences, such as the requirement to make any plan changes through the marketplace vs directly, and some remarks about the premium tax credit. Otherwise, the plans seem identical in terms of coverage. So why is there a price difference? I do not qualify for the premium tax credit, so it makes sense to buy the plan directly from Kaiser. Am I missing something?