I am an international student on F1 visa. I have been in the US for around 8 years. I kept some money in a CD during the beginning of 2023 and it matured in December' 23. I recently got the 1042S for it. But I've already filed my taxes and also the tax deadline is gone -

What are the next steps for me?

If I have to file an amended return, what's the cheapest option that's not too time-consuming? I filed my tax return by going to the VITA program hosted by my university.