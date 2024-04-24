They want me to be an online manager for the company as they want to open up an office in my state

Do you know what that means? Renting an office, hiring employees, dealing with local business licensing, contracting vendors for janitorial services, office supplies, IT, etc... Have you done that before? If not - why do you think you're the right person for this?

The supervisor told me they do W-2s at the end of the year and I don't have to worry about anything dealing with taxes they will take care of it.

Given that you mentioned State and W2, I'm assuming you're in the US. In the US your taxes are your responsibility and noone else can take care of it.

They don't allow personal accounts. I have been weary after hearing all this. Could this be a scam?

Most likely. If you're an employee - then why do they care about your personal bank account?

They're offering you a fancy position that you're unlikely to actually be qualified for, asking you to create a bank account for them, and telling you to not report it in taxes. Is it a scam? Yes, most likely.