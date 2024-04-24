I'm a student in the UK. For this reason I have not been working full-time, leading to gaps in my National Insurance contributions (NICs) - 6 years and a total of £4400, to be precise. I could theoretically afford to fill this gap, though it's not an insignificant amount of money for me. I have until the end of this tax year to fill the gap in the earliest missed year, should I wish to.

Personally, I am reaching the end of my undergraduate degree and plan to undertake a Ph.D., which will leave me out of employment for another 4 years. The upshot is that I attend a pretty prestigious university, and can hopefully expect to land a fairly well-paid job if I leave research after this. To further complicate things, I could end up working abroad and not paying NICs at all.

To recap how (I think) NI works, you need 10 years of full contributions to claim any state pension, and 35 years to claim the full state pension. I have over 40 years left in which I am legally allowed to make NI contributions, not including missed years. The relevant law could (and probably will) change before then, but there's no accounting for this.

My question: is it worth making any of these voluntary NICs? My gut says no, because if I don't pay, I control the money, could put it in my own pension fund, invest it, etc.. But I might be missing something - I'm in quite a complex and uncertain situation and am not entirely sure what to make of it.

