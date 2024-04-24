Many seniors have paid off their mortgages and car loans and haven't needed to borrow money in years, hence have no current credit score. Senior wants to downsize home but there is nothing suitable on the market, so he wants to have a small house built. Equity in current house will cover the cost of the new house. Current house can be expected to sell quickly in this market. He is debt free. Has some savings but not enough to build a new house. He has reliable income---still working and receives social security. His previous credit history consists of a mortgage and a car loan, no bad marks. He has never had a credit card. What is the best way for him to finance building a new home while still living in his current home?