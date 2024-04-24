8 mins ago . This question was migrated from Super User because it can be answered on Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Migrated

TLDR: I am unable to get online stock quotes from within GnuCash and KMyMoney. It seems that something is wrong with the perl Finance::Quote module. What is the easiest way to fix this?

Background

Many free applications like KMyMoney and GnuCash use the perl library Finance::Quote to get stock, bond, and currency quotes from various websites. However, those websites often change their public-facing URLs, breaking this functionality for those applications. I am using a long-term support Linux distribution (Ubuntu LTS) because I like the stability, but there are no updates for this library in backports, so my software is now broken.

This recently happened with Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. KMyMoney installed with version 1.51 of Finance::Quote (libfinance-quote-perl, released in 2021), but a this is now failing due to recent changes on Yahoo. This is how I verified the installed version of this library:

perl -MFinance::Quote -e 'print "$Finance::Quote::VERSION

"'

GnuCash has another utility that you can use to verify that this is the problem (replace yahoo_json with your data provider if different):

gnc-fq-dump -v yahoo_json AAPL

The error output looks something like the following:

Finance::Quote fields Gnucash uses: symbol: AAPL <=== required date: ** missing ** <=== recommended currency: ** missing ** <=== required last: **missing** <=\ nav: **missing** <=== one of these price: **missing** <=/ timezone: <=== optional ** This stock quote cannot be used by GnuCash! All fields returned by Finance::Quote for stock AAPL stock field value ----- ----- ----- AAPL errormsg: Error retrieving quote for AAPL. Attempt to fetch the URL https://query1.finance.yahoo.com/v7/finance/quote?symbols=AAPL resulted in HTTP response 401 (Unauthorized) AAPL last: **missing** AAPL nav: **missing** AAPL price: **missing** AAPL success: 0 AAPL symbol: AAPL

We can tell it is a server problem because it is returning HTTP code 401.

What is the best way to get online quotes working again that does not involve upgrading the entire operating system?