I will receive a one-off payment of roughly EUR4000 for work to be carried out in Italy.

What is the best way to receive this money and have it transferred to a UK bank account? Should I have the money deposited directly into my account or open an Italian account and then transfer it later myself?

Also - any advice on avoiding unnecessary tax (I will obtain a tax residency certificate to avoi double taxation) or other payments would be gratefully received!

Thanks!