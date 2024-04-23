Suppose I'm repaying a fixed amount every month on a debt such as a credit card debt.

Generally, the very last payment will be less than the others, because the total owed will be less than the fixed payment aamount.

For example, if I pay $100 a month on a $300 loan with 12% APR, the fourth payment will be much smaller (about $6.14) because the loan has not accumulated $100 in interest over 3 months.

When calculating the number of periods it will take to repay such a loan, the result will not be a whole number (for example using NPER in excel with the example above give 3.0611 as the number of months required to pay off the loan).

What is the easiest way to calculate the last payment of a loan in such cases?