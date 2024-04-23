0

Assumptions (Normal w2 job, index fund investments with dividends but no taxes witheld no other weird financial products), For FY23, i ha 56472 owed and 47392 paid thus requiring having to pay 9255 at tax time (includes the 175 penalty as calculated as a percentage of the underpayment for not having 90% taxes paid). But i got a check in the mail from the irs with the 175 overpayment.

The penalty was automatically added with Turbotax since it determined i needed to pay it. Any stipulation that i/it missed to make the penalty not apply to me?

  • What were your taxes the year before? There is a 100% or 110% safe harbor when compared with the previous year.
    – mhoran_psprep
    56 mins ago
  • How much was your previous year's tax? I believe_/_suspect having paid 100% of the previous year's tax will escape a penalty.
    – TripeHound
    49 mins ago
  • FY22 was Owed 43278 and paid 38201 and ended up paying a 30 dollar penalty but i didn't get that penalty refunded last year.
    – PHV
    40 mins ago

from the comments:

Q: What were your taxes the year before? There is a 100% or 110% safe harbor when compared with the previous year.

A: Owed 43278 and paid 38201 and ended up paying a 30 dollar penalty but i didn't get that refunded last year

The previous year you were responsible for $43,278. The 110% safe harbor goal would be $47,605.80. It appears that you just missed the 110% safe harbor goal by $214.

If your AGI the previous year was less than $150,000 then you would use the 100% safe harbor, which you easily met.

I would check that the correct numbers for last year were used by the tax software.

