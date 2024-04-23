When I left a private company I purchased some of my options so I own common stock. The company has announced a merger with a publicly traded company but the legal agreements appear to value preferred stock only. Is it possible my common stock is now worthless?
Asked
Modified today
Viewed 7 times
New contributor
Add a comment |
1 Answer
That will be negotiated as part of the merger agreement. Typically your private stock will be replaced by shares of the combined company with the same (post-merger) value.