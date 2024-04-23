0

When I left a private company I purchased some of my options so I own common stock. The company has announced a merger with a publicly traded company but the legal agreements appear to value preferred stock only. Is it possible my common stock is now worthless?

That will be negotiated as part of the merger agreement. Typically your private stock will be replaced by shares of the combined company with the same (post-merger) value.

