Below is a quote from IRS Pub 550:

Qualified covered call options and optioned stock. A straddle is not subject to the loss deferral rules for straddles if both of the following are true.

• All the offsetting positions consist of one or more qualified covered call options and the stock to be purchased from you under the options.

• The straddle is not part of a larger straddle.

What is the purpose of the second line? Could somebody give me an example of a case where a qualified covered call is subject to the loss deferral rules because it is part off a larger straddle?