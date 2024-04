Here's some example transactions from the ledger manual:

2011/03/15 Trader Joe's Expenses:Groceries $100.00 Assets:Checking 2011/03/15 Whole Food Market Expenses:Groceries $75.00 Assets:Checking

Is there a way to define Checking as an Asset once up front so that I don't have to write Assets:Checking out each time?

So for example, something like this: