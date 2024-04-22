If you want to know about this year, the employer will be the source of this information.

If you want to know about last year, then your employer may have had to report it on your W-2:

Reporting on the Form W-2 Employers that are subject to this requirement should report the value of the health care coverage in Box 12 of the Form W-2PDF, with Code DD to identify the amount. There is no reporting on the Form W-3 of the total of these amounts for all the employer’s employees. In general, the amount reported should include both the portion paid by the employer and the portion paid by the employee. See the chart, below, and the questions and answers for more information.

Review the chart on that same page to understand how the numbers are calculated.