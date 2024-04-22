I was trying to get an approval of a HELOC on my home and an old Lien from 10/2004 still appears on my Title. It states, New Century Title closed my loan back in August of 2005. I looked up New Century Title and says “Disillusioned in 2008” no longer in business. I never received the old Reconveyance/or Release of Lien from the previous loan for $225,000 recorded on 2004 from Novastar Mortgage, I do have the Deed of Trust.

I called Novastar Mortgage, they filed Bankruptcy no longer in business and all their documents were destroyed and they have nothing to provide me. I really need your advice, I need the copy of the original HUD Settlement statement showing Novastar Mortgage was PAID OFF by First Allied Funding on 8/2005. With that document is the only evidence I have, so I can remove this Old Lien from my Title. Can you provide information what other steps to take? I tried calling New Century Title all their phone numbers are disconnected and the Records show no longer in business and all show "Permanently Closed". Where do I go from here, this needs to resolved and removed from Title of my home. I really appreciate your help.