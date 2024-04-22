0

I'd like to import transactions with GST.

Is there an Australian version of the .IIF import kit linked on the USA site in https://quickbooks.intuit.com/learn-support/en-us/help-article/list-management/iif-overview-import-kit-sample-files-headers/L5CZIpJne_US_en_US ?

One example is the 2004 Cash Sale (Sales Tax Preference=On).iif

!TRNS   TRNSID  TRNSTYPE    DATE    ACCNT   NAME    CLASS   AMOUNT  DOCNUM  MEMO    TOPRINT NAMEISTAXABLE   ADDR1   ADDR3   OTHER1
!SPL    SPLID   TRNSTYPE    DATE    ACCNT   NAME    CLASS   AMOUNT  DOCNUM  MEMO    QNTY    PRICE   INVITEM TAXABLE EXTRA
!ENDTRNS                                                        
TRNS        CASH SALE   7/16/98 Undeposited Funds           80.63   2       Y   Y           
SPL     CASH SALE   7/16/98 Construction:Materials          -75     Window  -3  25  Window  Y   
SPL     CASH SALE   7/16/98 Sales Tax Payable   State Board of Equalization     -5.63   2   "CA sales tax, San Domingo County"      7.50%   San Domingo N   AUTOSTAX
ENDTRNS

Unfortunately tax is added like other accounts as shown in the top rather than a special tax account as shown at the bottom. How can the iif file be formatted to use the existing tax codes?

