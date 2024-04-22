I'd like to import transactions with GST.

Is there an Australian version of the .IIF import kit linked on the USA site in https://quickbooks.intuit.com/learn-support/en-us/help-article/list-management/iif-overview-import-kit-sample-files-headers/L5CZIpJne_US_en_US ?

One example is the 2004 Cash Sale (Sales Tax Preference=On).iif

!TRNS TRNSID TRNSTYPE DATE ACCNT NAME CLASS AMOUNT DOCNUM MEMO TOPRINT NAMEISTAXABLE ADDR1 ADDR3 OTHER1 !SPL SPLID TRNSTYPE DATE ACCNT NAME CLASS AMOUNT DOCNUM MEMO QNTY PRICE INVITEM TAXABLE EXTRA !ENDTRNS TRNS CASH SALE 7/16/98 Undeposited Funds 80.63 2 Y Y SPL CASH SALE 7/16/98 Construction:Materials -75 Window -3 25 Window Y SPL CASH SALE 7/16/98 Sales Tax Payable State Board of Equalization -5.63 2 "CA sales tax, San Domingo County" 7.50% San Domingo N AUTOSTAX ENDTRNS

Unfortunately tax is added like other accounts as shown in the top rather than a special tax account as shown at the bottom. How can the iif file be formatted to use the existing tax codes?