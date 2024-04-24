The following GST transaction was created in the Australian QuickBooks:

How can the same transaction be created with an iif file so it contains the auto-calculated Tax Amt and Tax Total . The following iif file does not create the required Tax Amt as shown in the image below:

!INVITEM NAME REFNUM TIMESTAMP INVITEMTYPE ACCNT PRICE TAXABLE TAXCODE INVITEM Item 2 SERV 0 N FRE INVITEM Sales Item 1 SERV Income Account Y GST !ACCNT NAME TIMESTAMP ACCNTTYPE EXTRA TAXCODE ACCNT Income Account INC AUTOSTAX GST !TRNS TRNSID TRNSTYPE DATE ACCNT NAME CLASS AMOUNT DOCNUM NAMEISTAXABLE !SPL SPLID TRNSTYPE DATE ACCNT NAME CLASS AMOUNT DOCNUM QNTY PRICE INVITEM TAXABLE EXTRA TAXCODE TAXRATE TAXAMOUNT !ENDTRNS TRNS 98 CASH SALE 7/27/2006 Savings 210 100 Y AUTOSTAX SPL 99 CASH SALE 7/27/2006 Income Account Class Name -100 -10 10 Sale N SPL 100 CASH SALE 7/27/2006 Income Account Class Name -110 -10 10 Sales Item Y AUTOSTAX GST -10 ENDTRNS

Note: Original tabs converted to spaces so copy text to file and convert space to tab.

The file was based on the 2004 Cash Sale (Sales Tax Preference=On).iif example in the .IIF import kit linked in the USA site using the Australian version help file. The items and accounts (except for the Savings account created as default Bank type) are created before they are used in the transaction file.

Detail from help file under #Transactions (TRNS and SPL).

TRNS - column headings for transactions: * TAXCODE The tax code for the transaction. * TAXRATE The tax rate. * TAXAMOUNT The amount of the tax. SPLID - column headings for distribution lines: * TAXABLE Indicates that a line item on an invoice, credit memo, or sales receipt is taxable. * AUTOSTAX Identifies a Tax item as the automatic tax rate you set up for your QuickBooks company.

Special Australian tax codes hidden from most reporting (which is net tax):