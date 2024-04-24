0

The following GST transaction was created in the Australian QuickBooks:

How can the same transaction be created with an iif file so it contains the auto-calculated Tax Amt and Tax Total. The following iif file does not create the required Tax Amt as shown in the image below:

!INVITEM    NAME    REFNUM  TIMESTAMP   INVITEMTYPE ACCNT   PRICE   TAXABLE TAXCODE                             
INVITEM Item    2       SERV        0   N   FRE                             
INVITEM Sales Item  1       SERV    Income Account      Y   GST                             
!ACCNT  NAME    TIMESTAMP   ACCNTTYPE   EXTRA   TAXCODE                                         
ACCNT   Income Account      INC AUTOSTAX    GST                                         
!TRNS   TRNSID  TRNSTYPE    DATE    ACCNT   NAME    CLASS   AMOUNT  DOCNUM  NAMEISTAXABLE                           
!SPL    SPLID   TRNSTYPE    DATE    ACCNT   NAME    CLASS   AMOUNT  DOCNUM  QNTY    PRICE   INVITEM TAXABLE EXTRA   TAXCODE TAXRATE TAXAMOUNT 
!ENDTRNS                                                                
TRNS    98  CASH SALE   7/27/2006   Savings         210 100 Y               AUTOSTAX            
SPL 99  CASH SALE   7/27/2006   Income Account      Class Name  -100        -10 10  Sale    N               
SPL 100 CASH SALE   7/27/2006   Income Account      Class Name  -110        -10 10  Sales Item  Y   AUTOSTAX    GST     -10
ENDTRNS

Note: Original tabs converted to spaces so copy text to file and convert space to tab.

The file was based on the 2004 Cash Sale (Sales Tax Preference=On).iif example in the .IIF import kit linked in the USA site using the Australian version help file. The items and accounts (except for the Savings account created as default Bank type) are created before they are used in the transaction file.

Detail from help file under #Transactions (TRNS and SPL).

TRNS - column headings for transactions:
* TAXCODE The tax code for the transaction.
* TAXRATE The tax rate.
* TAXAMOUNT The amount of the tax.

SPLID - column headings for distribution lines:
* TAXABLE Indicates that a line item on an invoice, credit memo, or sales receipt is taxable.
* AUTOSTAX Identifies a Tax item as the automatic tax rate you set up for your QuickBooks company.

Special Australian tax codes hidden from most reporting (which is net tax):

Account                            Type
Tax Payable                        Other Current Liability
Tax Payable:GST                    Other Current Liability
Tax Payable:GST:Tax Collected      Other Current Liability
Tax Payable:GST:Tax Paid           Other Current Liability
