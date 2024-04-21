The Accounting Game
There's a book that introduces accounting called The Accounting Game by Mullis and Orloff:
ledger-cli file
Here's one approach to implementing the transactions from chapter 1 in ledger-cli:
2024/01/01 original investment
assets:cash 5
liabilities:owners equity:original investment
2024/01/02 loan from parents
assets:cash 10
liabilities:notes payable
2024/01/03 buy materials
assets:inventory 12
assets:cash
2024/01/04 sales
assets:cash 25
assets:inventory -10
liabilities:owners equity:earnings week to date
2024/01/05 expenses
assets:cash -5
liabilities:owners equity:earnings week to date
2024/01/05 pay off loan
liabilities:notes payable 10
assets:cash
Chapter 1 balance sheet
At the end of chapter 1, here's the balance sheet we end up with:
If we run
ledger on the file, we get:
$ ledger -f lemonade.ledger balance
15 assets
13 cash
2 inventory
-15 liabilities:owners equity
-10 earnings week to date
-5 original investment
--------------------
0
Which appears to match up with the book's balance sheet.
Question : expenses
At one point in the chapter, some expenses are tracked:
I implemented this transaction as follows:
2024/01/05 expenses
assets:cash -5
liabilities:owners equity:earnings week to date
While this does result in a balanced sheet, the actual expenses (glass rental, advertising, rent) aren't reflected in the balance sheet or in the ledger file.
What's a good way to track this in the ledger file and still end up with a balanced sheet?