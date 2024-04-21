The Accounting Game

There's a book that introduces accounting called The Accounting Game by Mullis and Orloff:

ledger-cli file

Here's one approach to implementing the transactions from chapter 1 in ledger-cli:

2024/01/01 original investment assets:cash 5 liabilities:owners equity:original investment 2024/01/02 loan from parents assets:cash 10 liabilities:notes payable 2024/01/03 buy materials assets:inventory 12 assets:cash 2024/01/04 sales assets:cash 25 assets:inventory -10 liabilities:owners equity:earnings week to date 2024/01/05 expenses assets:cash -5 liabilities:owners equity:earnings week to date 2024/01/05 pay off loan liabilities:notes payable 10 assets:cash

Chapter 1 balance sheet

At the end of chapter 1, here's the balance sheet we end up with:

If we run ledger on the file, we get:

$ ledger -f lemonade.ledger balance 15 assets 13 cash 2 inventory -15 liabilities:owners equity -10 earnings week to date -5 original investment -------------------- 0

Which appears to match up with the book's balance sheet.

Question : expenses

At one point in the chapter, some expenses are tracked:

I implemented this transaction as follows:

2024/01/05 expenses assets:cash -5 liabilities:owners equity:earnings week to date

While this does result in a balanced sheet, the actual expenses (glass rental, advertising, rent) aren't reflected in the balance sheet or in the ledger file.

What's a good way to track this in the ledger file and still end up with a balanced sheet?