The Accounting Game

There's a book that introduces accounting called The Accounting Game by Mullis and Orloff:

enter image description here

ledger-cli file

Here's one approach to implementing the transactions from chapter 1 in ledger-cli:

2024/01/01   original investment
    assets:cash  5
    liabilities:owners equity:original investment

2024/01/02   loan from parents
    assets:cash  10
    liabilities:notes payable

2024/01/03   buy materials
    assets:inventory  12
    assets:cash

2024/01/04   sales
    assets:cash  25
    assets:inventory  -10
    liabilities:owners equity:earnings week to date

2024/01/05   expenses
    assets:cash  -5
    liabilities:owners equity:earnings week to date

2024/01/05   pay off loan
    liabilities:notes payable  10
    assets:cash

Chapter 1 balance sheet

At the end of chapter 1, here's the balance sheet we end up with:

enter image description here

If we run ledger on the file, we get:

$ ledger -f lemonade.ledger balance
                  15  assets
                  13    cash
                   2    inventory
                 -15  liabilities:owners equity
                 -10    earnings week to date
                  -5    original investment
--------------------
                   0

Which appears to match up with the book's balance sheet.

Question : expenses

At one point in the chapter, some expenses are tracked:

enter image description here

I implemented this transaction as follows:

2024/01/05   expenses
    assets:cash  -5
    liabilities:owners equity:earnings week to date

While this does result in a balanced sheet, the actual expenses (glass rental, advertising, rent) aren't reflected in the balance sheet or in the ledger file.

What's a good way to track this in the ledger file and still end up with a balanced sheet?

