Most tech companies give their employees a basic income plus a certain amount of stocks plus annual bonuses.

I am wondering if someone has a $120k salary + $50k stocks + $50k bonus in a year, would lenders consider this person's income as $220k/year or $120k/year? If they consider the $220k, this means he can apply for a loan that requires $9k/month payments, but if they only consider the basic $120k income, he will be approved for a loan with $5k/month.

PS: I am specifically asking for north California (Bay area) market.

My experience it that if you can show it to be consistently part of your income, then yes. Some banks have special deals for employees of some larger companies where they wave the tenure requirement. Anecdotally, I've been asked to provide 2 prior W2s to show consistency for these to be included in my income for mortgage consideration.

