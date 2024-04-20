Most tech companies give their employees a basic income plus a certain amount of stocks plus annual bonuses.

I am wondering if someone has a $120k salary + $50k stocks + $50k bonus in a year, would lenders consider this person's income as $220k/year or $120k/year? If they consider the $220k, this means he can apply for a loan that requires $9k/month payments, but if they only consider the basic $120k income, he will be approved for a loan with $5k/month.

PS: I am specifically asking for north California (Bay area) market.