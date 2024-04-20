I understand that people certainly did since there's two sides to a trade--but I'm wondering if anyone had an intentional long-vol position(s) moments prior to volmageddon that resulted in making several times their investment? If so, what were the signs that brought you to make the trade?

I'm curious about the whole event and wished there was more data I could look through to see the type of characteristics that were at play leading up to the moment. Any help on how I could learn more about the event would be nice. Thanks!