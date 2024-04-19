0

my uncle(fathers brother) is in uk. I want to give him money as gift is there any provision.(rules).or can i gift money to my uncles daughter? Pls help

Improve this question
New contributor
somaiya transport is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

You must log in to answer this question.

Browse other questions tagged .