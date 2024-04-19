-1

The debit balance of the receivables ledger is £41426.35. The balance on the receivables ledger control account in the general ledger is a debit balance of £40585.70. A customer, who is in credit having overpaid the previous bill, has not been included in the list of customers in the receivables ledger. Why does this explain the difference between the balance of the receivables ledger and the balance on the receivables ledger control account?

Improve this question
New contributor
Inquirer is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

You must log in to answer this question.

Browse other questions tagged .