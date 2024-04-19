The debit balance of the receivables ledger is £41426.35. The balance on the receivables ledger control account in the general ledger is a debit balance of £40585.70. A customer, who is in credit having overpaid the previous bill, has not been included in the list of customers in the receivables ledger. Why does this explain the difference between the balance of the receivables ledger and the balance on the receivables ledger control account?