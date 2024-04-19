-2

Someone on Facebook literally sent me 5,000$ and is saying it will be a blessing of my day what should I do he provided evidence of the payment with a picture but the transaction is not showing in my cash app I looked online and it said that it may take 4 to 5 days for the transaction to go through! But he did sen me evidence, but I just don’t know what to believe at this point 😢

Improve this question
New contributor
Nicolle098 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
3
  • 2
    Why have you added dodgy looking links at the top of the question? Of course it's a scam, nobody gives you $5000 out of nowhere. Ignore it and block them.
    – Vicky
    1 hour ago
  • Thank you for your answer Vicky I appreciate it
    – Nicolle098
    52 mins ago
  • this person has not sent you $5000. They have pretended to send you $5000. You might want to think about why they did that and what they expect you to do in the next 4-5 days (which could easily extend with "oh I talked to customer service and there's a problem with your bank but it will all be taken care of in another 4-5 days" and so on)
    – Kate Gregory
    39 mins ago

0

Reset to default

You must log in to answer this question.

Browse other questions tagged .