Someone on Facebook literally sent me 5,000$ and is saying it will be a blessing of my day what should I do he provided evidence of the payment with a picture but the transaction is not showing in my cash app I looked online and it said that it may take 4 to 5 days for the transaction to go through! But he did sen me evidence, but I just don’t know what to believe at this point 😢
2Why have you added dodgy looking links at the top of the question? Of course it's a scam, nobody gives you $5000 out of nowhere. Ignore it and block them.– Vicky1 hour ago
Thank you for your answer Vicky I appreciate it– Nicolle09852 mins ago
this person has not sent you $5000. They have pretended to send you $5000. You might want to think about why they did that and what they expect you to do in the next 4-5 days (which could easily extend with "oh I talked to customer service and there's a problem with your bank but it will all be taken care of in another 4-5 days" and so on)– Kate Gregory39 mins ago
