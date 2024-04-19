I'm aware that there is an entire field of mathematical finance, but I have not looked into it. I know quantitative finance also works as a team and is not practically doable as an individual. However, as I want to make more logical decisions, instead of based on my instinct, I wonder if I can actively apply my knowledge but without too much time involvement.

My research is in continuous optimization, specifically convex optimization, polynomial optimization, and semidefinite programming. I know how to code and some basic math such as in topology, functional analysis, stochastic processes, etc. I'm still learning more math in different areas every year, but I'm far from the research level.

So while not going very deep, I wonder if there is anything I can do with this basic knowledge in optimization and mathematics. I know my university offers an optimization in finance class but I did not take that.

So as an individual, with limited time and not much knowledge in finance, how can I approach my own investment such that it can be conducted more quantitatively and reasonably?

I might be more interested in the long term due to my limited time. But if I don't need to spend much time every week, short term is also fine.