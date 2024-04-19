I pay my insurance monthly with my mortgage payment. On the anniversary date my policy did not renew because they stopped offering coverage in my state.i received no notice until 5 months later when my bank contacted me. I got a policy through a local agent who I instructed to send the invoice to my bank. Several days ago my bank contacted me saying I have not had insurance all year. The agent neglected to follow through with the policy. I was told by the bank that I would be getting a large check. I had paid insurance all year. I immediately got a policy and had the invoice sent to my bank yesterday. Summary: year 1 I paid insurance monthly to bank. Annual premium $1700. Year 2 I had no insurance but paid the same premium to the bank monthly. For year 3 I just bought a policy that is $1200 per year. The bank will not issue a refund saying they need all of the money I paid in to pay this policy. Does the bank collect the premium all year then use it to pay the next years premium? I assume I paid the first year of insurance out of loan proceeds. If so, the premiums I paid over the first 12 months should all be in the account because I had no insurance the 2nd year. Plus I paid premiums every month the 2nd year, which is in the escrow account. I believe I am owed 1 year of premiums from my bank.