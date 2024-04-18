One of our choice clients was invoiced in January of 2023 but didn't pay us until March 2024. We were able to scrape by last year but now we have the problem of double+ income for 2024. After all the feast or famine and downsizing I've decided to close the doors but since I'm the sole proprietor the extra capital is going to overflow to me. What can I do to avoid the high taxation?

Running thoughts:

pay out bonuses as extra payroll to the final couple employees

make roth + traditional IRA contributions

I'm planning on paying to have a number of renovations done on a rental property

My fiance and I are getting married this year

I'm a general partner in a self-storage company and while I'm aware of some classic write-off's is there any way to write off acquisitions or new land to develop on?

Is there any possibility of me being able to write-off income as a limited partner with another group? Just about everything, including my CPA, says no but that's why I'm triple checking online. The best theoretical I've heard so far is that if I spend 400+ hours working on real estate deals that I would be able to write-off land purchases.

Please excuse me if I sound entitled or wanting or anything like that. Believe me when I say I love our public roads, bridges, utilities, misc civil engineering, etc etc. While I'm not sure tax money is used to it's utmost potential I stand behind the principle of taxes and am grateful to make income beyond my needs on the years that I am fortunate enough to do so.