Why is capital gearing ratio relevant to successful running of business?

New contributor
Ayi Post is a new contributor to this site.
2
  • 1
    Voting to close as too broad - it would also help to ask in a way that is applicable to personal finance (i.e. why or why not to invest in a company based on that ratio).
    – D Stanley
    1 hour ago
  • 1
    Quick answer: too much debt = risk of default, and profits being eaten by high interest costs on a riskier business. Too little debt = slowing growth [imagine needing to buy your house in cash instead of using a mortgage - might be considered 'prudent' by some, but might also take an extra 20 years to do].
    – Grade 'Eh' Bacon
    52 mins ago

