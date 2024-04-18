In what situation is owning a home better than renting and investing in the stock market? if you were to use broad measures such as historical averages for home price, stock market returns and real estate appreciation and use measures such as average cost of rent and average price of home, is there a way to make it so that owning a home is a better investment in the long run?

I tried and no matter how I change the interest rate on the mortgage, I see that owning stocks is the better investment in the long run, but maybe I am terrible at this. Assume that the country is the U.S. and also assume that I am single.