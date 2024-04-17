Unique Options fx website claims a lot of things, honest, trustworthy, transparent, and guaranteed results just to name a few. They claimed I would receive my disbursement after paying a fee. However they add fee after fee after more fees. They add fees like non-continuing fees, verification fees, processing fees, COT fees, require to purchase a 2-year FX CERTIFICATE at $6,200. Once all of the fees were paid, they claimed they have poor service and having connection issues. I highly recommend no one does business with them.