1 hour ago . This question was migrated from Law Stack Exchange because it can be answered on Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Migrated

I've been granted the opportunity to accept a certain number of Ordinary (voting) shares with a nominal value of £0.01 each, along with an exercise option. This option allows me to exercise these shares within the next 10 years at an exercise price of £3.60 per share. However, I am uncertain about the tax implications of accepting these shares.

My understanding is that by accepting these shares, I'm not immediately liable for any taxes. Instead, I have the option to exercise them at the specified price within the given timeframe. If I choose not to exercise them, they would expire worthless. However, I am concerned about potential tax obligations if I do decide to accept them without taking any further action.

Example

Number of shares: 2000 Ordinary (voting) shares with a nominal value of £0.01 each

Exercise up until: 10 years after grant

Exercise price: £3.60 per share

Let's say I accept these shares and choose not to take any further action this year. In the following year, the market price of the shares increases to £15 per share. At this point, I have the option to exercise these shares, which means I should pay £3.60 x 2000 = £7200. The question arises: can I simply wait for the price to rise, then buy at £3.60 and immediately sell at the higher market price, say £15 per share? Is this how it works, or should I exercise the shares first and then wait for the price to fluctuate, accepting the inherent risk involved? Additionally, I would like to know what happens if the price decreases.