0

I've been granted the opportunity to accept a certain number of Ordinary (voting) shares with a nominal value of £0.01 each, along with an exercise option. This option allows me to exercise these shares within the next 10 years at an exercise price of £3.60 per share. However, I am uncertain about the tax implications of accepting these shares.

My understanding is that by accepting these shares, I'm not immediately liable for any taxes. Instead, I have the option to exercise them at the specified price within the given timeframe. If I choose not to exercise them, they would expire worthless. However, I am concerned about potential tax obligations if I do decide to accept them without taking any further action.

Example

  • Number of shares: 2000 Ordinary (voting) shares with a nominal value of £0.01 each
  • Exercise up until: 10 years after grant
  • Exercise price: £3.60 per share

Let's say I accept these shares and choose not to take any further action this year. In the following year, the market price of the shares increases to £15 per share. At this point, I have the option to exercise these shares, which means I should pay £3.60 x 2000 = £7200. The question arises: can I simply wait for the price to rise, then buy at £3.60 and immediately sell at the higher market price, say £15 per share? Is this how it works, or should I exercise the shares first and then wait for the price to fluctuate, accepting the inherent risk involved? Additionally, I would like to know what happens if the price decreases.

Improve this question
6
  • These are great questions to ask your lawyer.
    – bdb484
    22 hours ago
  • Googling "free online tax advice uk" get loads of potentially useful hits.
    – Alfie
    20 hours ago
  • 6
    It sounds like you are being offered options, not shares. The tax implications of the two are likely different so you want to be very clear about that. Your first sentence starts off saying that you're being offered shares but everything else seems to indicate that you are being given stock options.
    – Justin Cave
    19 hours ago
  • 1
    Why might you be taxed for an option that you never exercise?
    – Michael Hall
    13 hours ago
  • 1
    You're not liable for tax when you accept share options. You're liable for 'capital gains' you make in a given tax year. Suppose you exercise your options to buy some shares and subsequently you sell the shares at a higher price. This means you make a 'gain' (i.e. profit). For this tax year, for all your 'disposals' you add up your gains and subtract your 'allowable losses' and 'reliefs'. Then subtract your 'capital gains tax allowance' - this tax year it's £3,000. The remainder is what you must report and pay tax on. The UK-resident, basic rate taxpayer will pay this tax at 10%.
    – Lag
    11 hours ago

0

Reset to default

You must log in to answer this question.