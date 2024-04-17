I am the beneficiary of an intervivos trust. There are two trustees and I am one of the trustees. The trust has two brokerage accounts. Both trustees must approve all distributions from the trust. However, either trustee can move money from one trust account to another.

I want to open up a checking account for the trust. I went to three banks and both said that they could not open up a trust checking account because of the fact that both trustees must sign for withdrawals.

Is this going to be a problem at all banks? What should I do?