I am using freetaxUSA, but I am not seeing the result that I want, or maybe I am misunderstanding something.

I want to claim the cost of my GoPro as my business expense for my YouTube channel. I also want to claim 50% of the cost of my phone (bought last year) as my business expense since I use my mobile to develop and test mobile Apps, but I can't seem to find the right category where these expenses should go.

I can find a depreciation section that FreeTaxUSA offers but there is no expense section. My question is, can I claim these equipment costs towards my business expenses (write offs) and how do they affect my overall taxes?