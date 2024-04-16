Will you, as a stock owner be liable to pay something out of your pocket too?

Not directly - equity owners are not personally liable for the debts of the company. But if the company pays a large lawsuit, that's "money out the door" and will be reflected proportionally in your equity value* - meaning if you own 1% and the company pays a $1 Million lawsuit, the value of your equity would drop (all else being equal) by $10k (1% of $1M).

*Unless this payout was expected and was already reflected in the equity value. Generally the market value drops when a large expense is expected to happen, not just when it's paid.