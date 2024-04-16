I live in Mexico and I've got my first debit card. I have three names, in total (counting spaces) I need 21 characters to write them. After realizing that the last letter of my last name is missing on my personal bank information and on the automatic emails I receive from them, I went to the bank to try to fix it. I was told that there's a character number limit for writing names, and since my name was too long it was cropped. Other important information (like my address and the mexican equivalent of the SSN) are spelled correctly.

They asked me not to worry and let it pass, but I don't feel comfortable with my name being wrong. I just linked my account information to Paypal (where I had no problems writing my full name), and I'm worried this disparity will give rise to problems in the future.

Is it normal to have the personal information cropped? I'm not sure whether the limit on characters is a real thing, but every time I go to ask for a change I get the same answer.