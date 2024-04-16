This question is really about bond funds in general, but Vanguard funds are what I have experience with, so the details of my question and screenshots will be specific to them. But I hope this question will be useful generally as well.

I allocate a portion of my investments to Vanguard bond funds. One thing I have never been able to figure out as I look at their various offerings is how I can tell what the historical returns have been without taking into consideration changes to the share price. Let me explain what I mean by that and why I want to know this.

If you look at the Fund Info page for VBTLX - Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Admiral Shares, you'll see that it shows a negative YTD return (as of today, -3.04%). If you look at the following image, you can see that other periods also show negative returns:

I believe the reason for this is because in calculating these returns, they are considering not only the distributions of earned interest from the bonds but also changes to the fund's share price, which changed from a high of $11.77 in 2020 to the current price of $9.55. Therefore, if you had bought shares then, earned interest for four years, and then sold them today, you would have a loss. That all makes sense.

However, I don't really care about those numbers. The reason is that, in my investment strategy, once money goes into a bond fund, it doesn't come out. Money is either invested directly into the bond fund, or it graduates into a bond fund from a stock fund at regular intervals to maintain or achieve a target mix of stocks and bonds.

Therefore, since, under normal circumstances, I don't intend to sell shares of my bond fund, what really I want to know as I choose a bond fund is what I would have earned historically if I had invested a given amount in this fund. We know for certain that it would not have been zero! But I can't see anywhere that I can learn what it actually would have been.

It looks like the closest I can come is to look at the "Dividend income and capital gains" section of the page I linked above, where you can see monthly distribution yields going back 18 months.

So I guess my questions are:

Is there really no easy way to see what I want to see on a longer time scale?

Am I just the only person who wants to see this data?

If so, is that because I am missing some crucial piece of understanding about how all of this works?

Any insight would be greatly appreciated.