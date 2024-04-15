Context
My current car, a hand-me-down from a family member, is 10+ years old with ~100k miles and starting to have enough problems that maintenance costs are quickly piling up. Over the last 2 years or so my brother and I (we share the car and split costs evenly) ended up spending ~$7,000 on various repairs and replacement parts, despite the fact that the car is only worth around that much as a trade-in according to KBB.
The car is now starting to leak oil from the engine and we're both concerned that there isn't a light at the end of the tunnel in terms of maintenance costs. And so we're thinking about cutting our losses and trading the thing in to buy a newer used hybrid or electric car. Ideally something with 4WD or AWD.
Here are some other key details:
- I live in the United States and have no plans to move elsewhere in the immediate future.
- I have a decent credit score (It was ~800 a few months ago, but unfortunately I missed a payment by accidentally putting lunch on the wrong credit card which I don't usually use so my score is now ~700. I have since frozen/locked that card and put it in my drawer so I never make the same mistake again.) but zero installment borrowing history as I've never taken an installment loan before.
- At the same time, I have pretty solid savings of ~60k. Some of that is in cash, but most of it is in investments (mostly "safer" investments like index funds). I feel financially secure enough that I could drop most or all of the price of a used AWD car in cash, and I'm even lucky enough to have the option of sharing a car or getting financial help from close family.
- I have a full time job, though it's not exactly high-paying as I work in the non-profit space, but between my income, my ability to share a car with family, and my savings, I'm not exactly worried about being able to afford the car.
- I do have a electric bike, but I feel that I need some kind of reliable car with AWD because I live in the hills where we can have somewhat harsh winters, and public transportation is non-existent for miles.) After losing power for multiple days in sub-freezing temps in a previous winter, I can say that being able to get out of the house and go to a hotel with heating was a lifesaver. I would prefer not to buy a new car at all, but I don't think it makes sense to go with something without good winter performance.
- I would eventually like to have a good enough credit history so that I may one day be able to buy a starter home of some kind. But just last week I was denied a loan from my local credit union (even with a joined co-signer who also has a ~750 credit score) because of my recent missed payment...
My Question
Now here's my personal finance dilemma...
- Based on my situation, does it make financial sense for me to get a ~$20k @ ~14% APR used car loan instead of withdrawing from my savings, if only to improve my credit history in the long term? (Obviously I would save money some money immediately by buying the car in cash, but there may be an opportunity cost to depleting my savings and I'd like to do whatever I can to improve my credit history in the long term.)
- If I did take the ~$20k @ ~14% APR used car loan with the goal of improving my credit history, what would happen if I ended up paying the loan off early? (For example, taking the loan and then paying off the entire thing at the first billing cycle, or maybe paying the regular installments for 6 months and then paying it off entirely?)
- Is there some "magic number" of on-time loan payment history that one can use to optimize their creditworthiness? In other words, how many months of on-time loan payments does a bank need to see to understand that I can be a reliable borrower? Does recency factor in at all?
- Assuming it's not a good idea to drain my investments (appreciating assets) to put money into a car (a depreciating asset), what is a reasonable down payment to make on a ~$30,000 car? Should I aim to put as little money down as possible while still aiming for the lowest APR possible? Looking at my currently pre-qualified offer from Capital One, I'm noticing that the best rate that I seem to be able to get is around 14.25% APR regardless of how much money I offer to put down. So would it be a good move to put the least amount down while still getting as close to 14.25% as I can? Does the amount of down payment I provide have any bearing on my goal to establish good borrowing history?