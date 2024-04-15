Context

My current car, a hand-me-down from a family member, is 10+ years old with ~100k miles and starting to have enough problems that maintenance costs are quickly piling up. Over the last 2 years or so my brother and I (we share the car and split costs evenly) ended up spending ~$7,000 on various repairs and replacement parts, despite the fact that the car is only worth around that much as a trade-in according to KBB.

The car is now starting to leak oil from the engine and we're both concerned that there isn't a light at the end of the tunnel in terms of maintenance costs. And so we're thinking about cutting our losses and trading the thing in to buy a newer used hybrid or electric car. Ideally something with 4WD or AWD.

Here are some other key details:

I live in the United States and have no plans to move elsewhere in the immediate future.

I have a decent credit score (It was ~800 a few months ago, but unfortunately I missed a payment by accidentally putting lunch on the wrong credit card which I don't usually use so my score is now ~700. I have since frozen/locked that card and put it in my drawer so I never make the same mistake again.) but zero installment borrowing history as I've never taken an installment loan before.

At the same time, I have pretty solid savings of ~60k. Some of that is in cash, but most of it is in investments (mostly "safer" investments like index funds). I feel financially secure enough that I could drop most or all of the price of a used AWD car in cash, and I'm even lucky enough to have the option of sharing a car or getting financial help from close family.

I have a full time job, though it's not exactly high-paying as I work in the non-profit space, but between my income, my ability to share a car with family, and my savings, I'm not exactly worried about being able to afford the car.

I do have a electric bike, but I feel that I need some kind of reliable car with AWD because I live in the hills where we can have somewhat harsh winters, and public transportation is non-existent for miles.) After losing power for multiple days in sub-freezing temps in a previous winter, I can say that being able to get out of the house and go to a hotel with heating was a lifesaver. I would prefer not to buy a new car at all, but I don't think it makes sense to go with something without good winter performance.

I would eventually like to have a good enough credit history so that I may one day be able to buy a starter home of some kind. But just last week I was denied a loan from my local credit union (even with a joined co-signer who also has a ~750 credit score) because of my recent missed payment...

My Question

Now here's my personal finance dilemma...