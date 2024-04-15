Before you get to Form 8829 to calculate the business use of your home, you should complete the rest of your filing and know whether you're itemizing using Schedule A or taking the standard deduction.
First, you must allocate the mortgage interest and property taxes between personal (Schedule A) and business (what will go on Form 8829). See IRS Pub 936, "Divided use of your home" and IRS Schedule A Instructions, "State and Local Real Estate Taxes".
Once that's done and you've completed the rest of your Schedule A (itemized deductions), you should know whether you'll be taking the standard deduction ($27,700 for MFJ in 2023) or itemizing.
From there, you can move on to your Form 8829 (one for each of you) and you should now be able to answer the excess property tax question accurately.
Note that you may only use the home office deduction if the space is "used regularly and exclusively for business, regularly for daycare, or for storage of inventory or product samples". Additionally, remote and hybrid W-2 employees may not take this deduction.