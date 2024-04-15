My wife and I each have a home office in our home. I am using Turbo Tax to do our taxes, and it seems that our property taxes exceeded the $10,000 deductible limit.

We get asked the same question for each Home Office (mine and wifes)

In TT, it says if itemizing deductions, do not put anything for excess property tax. If we aren't itemizing, to put the whole amount in the Excess box.

I don't know if I am itemizing or taking standard deduction yet?

What do I do?