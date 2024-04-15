When does my money I used to buy a futures contract and the proceeds I got from that contract convert back into buying power. Is it then end of each session, the next day, or two days after I sold my posistion. I have a cash account with around $1400 dollars and am trying to figure out the maximum number of trades I could take during the New York session
Asked
Modified today
Viewed 6 times
2
-
The money you put in id included in the proceeds, at least as I use the term. Proceeds minus cost equals profit.– keshlam55 mins ago
-
You don't "buy" a futures contract like you buy a stock, since no money is exchanged upfront. You might have to put up margin periodically as your profit/loss changes. So the maximum number of trades depends on the margin requirements– D Stanley28 mins ago
Add a comment |