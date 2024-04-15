Lets consider a hypothetical stock with current price of $S_t$ at time t and it can take any positive value with a strictly positive probability.

There exists a derivative that pays $ e^{S_T}$ at maturity $T$ such that the writer pays $ e^{S_T}$ to holder, but holder pays nothing. $C_0$ is price of this derivative at time $0$.

Additionally, there is a risk-free zero-coupon bond with a face value of 1 and maturity $T$, priced at $Z_0$ at time $0$.

How can I show that the derivative cannot be super replicated if only the stock and bond are available in the market?

I am thinking in terms of the payoff structure of combination of bonds and stock (which is linear) vs payoff structure of derivative which is non linear. But depending on the units of stock or the bonds, the linear line is above the $e^{S_T}$ line, for some interval of $S_T$ so I can super replicate after all? But I know I am missing something.