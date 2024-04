For 2023 Federal Tax I am owed a refund but I am unable to file on time

Do I need to request an extension?

When I google this, non-IRS websites say no, I don't need to file extension if I am owed a refund.

QUESTION: Where on IRS website does it say that if I am owed a refund, I don't need to file an extension

Thank you so much on shuch short notice!