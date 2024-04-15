I've been offered to join a small company with a base salary plus share and the current owners are willing to negotiate the terms. Company is a pty ltd (Australian). Knowing the above, can someone please advise me what type of contract suit me best as I would like to achive the below:

Exit protection: if i leave the company there will be nothing while if the company get rid of me payout will be 100% share at certain value.

Salary protection: company will no be able to review salary downwards unless agreed

Option of increase shares yearly when agreed objectives are met

Also i would like to know the below:

How can i protect myself in case of the company fail (have the share under a trust?)

How the future value of the share is calculated? (Example if current sales rev is 3mil and future projection will be 30mil what would be the payout? if payout doesn't depend on sales revenue how does it work?)

Any other thing that you can share on the matter that i haven't incorporated

What type of professional should i engage to review the contract?

Regards