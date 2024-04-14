Excuse me for the long drawn out introduction. This property was willed to myself and my sister in 2010. During which time we were supposed to both become executors of the will. However, at that same time my son passed away and my sister handled all of the court and house related issues. Over this time I have resided in this property and many times requested that she provide me with the information needed so I could look into possibly taking a refinance out on the property and buying out her share. I was never given access to any of that.I paid The payments for many years up until my sister took a Piano from the home that was worth $75,000 and I never seen it again nor any money from that piano. At that time I informed her that I will no longer be making the payment for the house and not to expect any money from me. In response, five years later. I was locked out by a sheriff. Evicted from the property and it's being forced to sell. Even though I would be more than willing to buy her out if given access and the opportunity to take out a mortgage. Without being able to access the equity in the property, I will not be able to come up with the money. The bank will not give me any information regarding the payoff or any financials. Essentially tying my hands to pay her. Alternatively can. I split the property from the portion of property that has the house on it and allow her to do with it what she wants. Or would she have to agree with that??. I feel that this is on purpose because of a neighbor who adamantly wants to own all of the property in that area, being willing to pay more than what the property is valued at. I also I'm concerned that my sister will attempt to reduce my share of the inheritance based on her making payments since the piano incident. Finally, there's the issue with the fact that there is still payments to be made. It seems to me that the property should have much long ago been paid off. But I can tell from looking at the property taxes associated with the property that the taxes are still paid as a portion of a mortgage payment, which makes me think she possibly took out a loan during this time and did not inform me of this.