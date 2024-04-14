Excuse me for the long drawn out introduction. This property was willed to myself and my sister in 2010. During which time we were supposed to both become executors of the will. However, at that same time my son passed away and my sister handled all of the court and house related issues. Over this time I have resided in this property and many times requested that she provide me with the information needed so I could look into possibly taking a refinance out on the property and buying out her share. I was never given access to any of that.I paid The payments for many years up until my sister took a Piano from the home that was worth $75,000 and I never seen it again nor any money from that piano. At that time I informed her that I will no longer be making the payment for the house and not to expect any money from me. In response, five years later. I was locked out by a sheriff. Evicted from the property and it's being forced to sell. Even though I would be more than willing to buy her out if given access and the opportunity to take out a mortgage. Without being able to access the equity in the property, I will not be able to come up with the money. The bank will not give me any information regarding the payoff or any financials. Essentially tying my hands to pay her. Alternatively can. I split the property from the portion of property that has the house on it and allow her to do with it what she wants. Or would she have to agree with that??. I feel that this is on purpose because of a neighbor who adamantly wants to own all of the property in that area, being willing to pay more than what the property is valued at. I also I'm concerned that my sister will attempt to reduce my share of the inheritance based on her making payments since the piano incident. Finally, there's the issue with the fact that there is still payments to be made. It seems to me that the property should have much long ago been paid off. But I can tell from looking at the property taxes associated with the property that the taxes are still paid as a portion of a mortgage payment, which makes me think she possibly took out a loan during this time and did not inform me of this.
What can I do to? Buy out Co inherited. Property from sibling who is the executor of the will
Asked
Modified today
Viewed 13 times
New contributor
-
This rather convoluted and complicated and your options will depend a lot on your local laws and regulations. At this point you best shot is to consult with a local lawyer, It's quite possible that your sister did NOT properly act as an executor, but only a lawyer looking at all your details will be able to tell you.– Hilmar49 mins ago
-
2I’m voting to close this question because you need a lawyer.– mhoran_psprep47 mins ago
-
You've been kicked out means that someone was able to convince the court, first and foremost, that they have the right to kick you out. It is very unlikely that at this point of time you'd be able to recover anything from that property. But yes, you need a lawyer, ASAP. Should have hired one 14 years ago...– littleadv25 mins ago
Add a comment |