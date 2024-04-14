Excuse me for the long drawn out introduction.

This property was willed to myself and my sister in 2010, at which time we were supposed to both become executors of the will. However, at that same time my son passed away, so my sister handled all of the court and house related issues.

Since then I have resided in this property and many times requested that she provide me with the information needed so I could look into possibly taking a refinance out on the property and buying out her share. I was never given access to any of that.

I paid the payments for many years up until my sister took a Piano from the home that was worth $75,000 and I never seen it again nor any money from that piano. At that time I informed her that I will no longer be making the payment for the house and not to expect any money from me.

Five years later. I was locked out by a sheriff, evicted from the property and it's being forced to sell. I would be more than willing to buy her out if given access and the opportunity to take out a mortgage, but without being able to access the equity in the property, I will not be able to come up with the money.

The bank will not give me any information regarding the payoff or any financials, which gives me no basis on which to pay her.

As another approach, can I split the portion of property that has the house on it from the rest and allow her to do with it what she wants? Or would she have to agree with that?

(I feel that this is on purpose because of a neighbor who adamantly wants to own all of the property in that area, being willing to pay more than what the property is valued at. I also am concerned that my sister will attempt to reduce my share of the inheritance based on her making payments since the piano incident. Finally, there's the issue that there are still payments to be made. It seems to me that the property should have long ago been paid off, but I can tell from looking at the property taxes associated with the property that the taxes are still paid as a portion of a mortgage payment, which makes me think she possibly took out a loan during this time and did not inform me of this.)