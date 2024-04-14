First, this is all for a piece of fiction I am writing and takes place in summertime Colorado, not far outside Denver.

A young woman (eighteen) has been kicked out of her parents house after her extremely religious father catches her in the midst of behavior he profoundly disapproves of.

Another young woman, also 18, who is married and in the early stage of her first pregnancy sees the first crying outside a local library and decides to help, thinking here is someone who can help her with stuff around her very large house and also once her baby comes. Her husband (who is much older, late 30s) happens to be extremely wealthy thanks to the lawsuit after his parents were killed by a drunk taxi driver smashing through the side of their house at 2am one morning while he was away at college.

What implications are there to this couple giving the first young woman lodging rent-free? My first idea was for him to simply write up a rental agreement and then give her a letter where the actual rent is waived. But then he starts wondering about the taxes (which he doesn't care about a great deal) and also wanting to make sure she can't claim some sort of life tenancy in his property (which he does care about). They (especially the wife) do not want this to be any kind of employment arrangement (the wife is much more after a friend).

The first young woman definitely won't be getting anything sent to her parent's house. This almost-bogus rental agreement idea came up as a way for her to get a permanent address and start getting officialdom to recognize her existence again. She already knows she's going to need to get a new copy of her birth certificate, but without ID that is difficult, and without an address ID is difficult and the circle goes on.