I noticed the IRS is always asking about digital assets for income tax but doesn't appear to do anything with it in any of the forms, at least the ones I deal with. On the 1040 we see the following question

Digital Assets At any time during 2023, did you: (a) receive (as a reward, award, or payment for property or services); or (b) sell, exchange, or otherwise dispose of a digital asset (or a financial interest in a digital asset)? (See instructions.) Yes No

Similar questions are found on earlier years (starting in 2020)

At any time during 2020, did you receive, sell, send, exchange, or otherwise acquire any financial interest in any virtual currency? Yes No At any time during 2021, did you receive, sell, exchange, or otherwise dispose of any financial interest in any virtual currency? Yes No Digital Assets At any time during 2022, did you: (a) receive (as a reward, award, or payment for property or services); or (b) sell, exchange, gift, or otherwise dispose of a digital asset (or a financial interest in a digital asset)? (See instructions.)

It seems like this question is going to follow us well out into the future. Why are we required to answer this, it feels like the IRS is turning the 1040 into a survey which something tells me it shouldn't be. So why is the IRS asking about this detail exactly? Is there any historical precedent to survey questions involving financial matters to show up in the 1040 and phase out? Is there a part somewhere in the tax forms that refers back to this line ("if you answered yes to ...")?