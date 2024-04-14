Need some advice on a sticky situation at work.

So, I work as an administrative assistant at a small law firm downtown. Been here for about a year and a half, and for the most part, things are cool. Except for one thing...

My boss occasionally asks me to run errands for the office – picking up supplies, going to the courthouse to file documents, etc. Totally get it, part of the job, right? Except, these trips involve using my car and racking up miles, and there's never been any talk about reimbursement.

It wasn't a huge deal when gas prices were normal, but now it's like 💰💰💰 every time I fill up. I'm starting to feel a bit taken advantage of.

Do I talk to my boss about getting reimbursed for mileage?

Is this even a thing for admin assistants?

Could bringing it up jeopardize my job? (I really like working here otherwise!)

Has anyone else been in a similar situation? How did you handle it? Thanks in advance! 🙏🏻