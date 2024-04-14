0

Need some advice on a sticky situation at work.

So, I work as an administrative assistant at a small law firm downtown. Been here for about a year and a half, and for the most part, things are cool. Except for one thing...

My boss occasionally asks me to run errands for the office – picking up supplies, going to the courthouse to file documents, etc. Totally get it, part of the job, right? Except, these trips involve using my car and racking up miles, and there's never been any talk about reimbursement.

It wasn't a huge deal when gas prices were normal, but now it's like 💰💰💰 every time I fill up. I'm starting to feel a bit taken advantage of.

Do I talk to my boss about getting reimbursed for mileage?

Is this even a thing for admin assistants?

Could bringing it up jeopardize my job? (I really like working here otherwise!)

Has anyone else been in a similar situation? How did you handle it? Thanks in advance! 🙏🏻

Totally understand your situation – it's definitely a tricky one. While running errands might be considered part of the job, the rising gas prices and lack of reimbursement can definitely sting. Here's my take:

Talking to your boss is a must. Bottling up your concerns won't help. Choose a calm moment and approach the conversation professionally. Present it as a practical issue, not a personal attack. Suggest exploring a mileage reimbursement plan.

Reimbursement for mileage is absolutely a thing for admin assistants, especially when using personal vehicles for work purposes. Many companies have policies in place for this, so it's not an unreasonable request. To strengthen your case, research typical mileage reimbursement rates in your area or industry. Websites like the IRS or AAA often provide this information. Additionally, you could mention the wear and tear on your car due to work-related travel.

Bringing up this concern shouldn't jeopardize your job, especially if you approach it professionally and focus on finding a solution. Good employers value open communication and understand the impact of rising costs on their employees. If your boss reacts negatively, it might be a red flag about the company culture and your long-term prospects there.

For a smooth process, consider using a mileage reimbursement form. Websites like Lawrina offer free templates you can customize. This demonstrates professionalism and makes tracking mileage and reimbursements easier for both you and your boss.

Alternative solution: If there are concerns about implementing a mileage reimbursement plan, explore the possibility of using a company vehicle for work-related errands. This could eliminate the issue of personal vehicle expenses and wear and tear. Inquire if the company has a car available or if there's a possibility of acquiring one for such purposes.

Hopefully, your boss will be receptive and you can find a solution that works for everyone. Good luck!

